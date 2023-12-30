Prominent Shrewsbury town centre pub and restaurant reopens after family takeover

Bobby Bosca, whose family also own the Riverbank in Victoria Quay and La Piazzetta in The Square, has recently reopened The Exchange, in Bellstone.

Mr Bosca, who was smitten by the county town after moving to the area in 2007, said he wants to create a "really nice environment" where people can go for breakfast, lunch or an evening meal.

He says he has been pleased with the reaction he has had from locals since opening the doors on December 14.

"The plan is to be a really nice environment which offers an informal service," he said. "I am pleased with the response and since we have opened we have been very busy."

The venue opens at 9am for breakfasts every day and Mr Bosca is hoping to see people who live in the town popping in for coffee and lunch.

"That is our market," he said. "We have had people putting their heads round the door, saying that they like it and that they will be back, and coming back two or three times a week."

The Exchange

The Exchange did not open with a fanfare, but given its position opposite the town's Market Hall, it soon saw locals venture in through the doors.

Mr Bosca admits that it is not yet the finished article as he is waiting for the delivery of bespoke furniture.

And he is planning to be able to use the terrace outside the venue and the indoor function room to develop the business in 2024.

"It is still a work in progress," he said.

Mr Bosca says he and his family fell in love with Shrewsbury after attending a party at The Boathouse pub one lovely summer back in the day.

"We moved here three months after the party. For me the environment is safe and we love everything Shrewsbury has to offer.

"It was a nice, summer day, with the flowers everywhere. The kids are happy here and we have made good connections."

The Exchange is being run on a day-to-day basis by Oscar Santalla and his team.

Mr Santalla said: "It is going well. We have nice drinks and nice food and it is a nice atmosphere."