Shrewsbury charity's advice for dog owners ahead of 'bangs and blasts' of New Year's Eve fireworks

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is issuing advice to help owners prepare their pets who might be scared by the unexpected bangs and blasts of fireworks as the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

Thomas Livings, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “Fear of fireworks is worryingly common in dogs of all ages, and it can have a significant impact on their wellbeing and affect dogs at any time in their lives.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful including having a clear plan, ahead of time, to help their dog cope. Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance.

"It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, letting them do what makes them feel most comfortable, if it is safe to do so.”

Tips include creating a "safe space" at home, drawing the curtains, keeping the lights and TV on and even teaching puppies to be relaxed around loud noises by playing special soundtracks.

Thomas added: “We recommend noting down how your dog reacted during the fireworks and what worked well to help them cope in preparation for the next firework event. We would also advise returning to a normal routine as quickly as possible following fireworks to help dogs settle down.

"If they were worried during fireworks, it is a good idea to seek professional help well before the next firework season starts."

For Dogs Trust's full advice, visit dogstrust.org.uk/fireworkplanning.