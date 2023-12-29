Shrewsbury Weir off-limits and parkrun cancelled as River Severn floods take hold

West Mercia Police shared pictures of the River Severn overflowing at Shrewsbury Weir from Castlefields, and insisted people should not walk or drive through the water.

The photos show benches and bins submerged, and the weir itself is barely visible.

Flooding at the weir in Shrewsbury. Pictures: West Mercia Police

A statement read: "FLOOD ALERT. Sydney Avenue at The Weir #Shrewsbury is now in #flood.

"Please do not ignore the road closed signs. There is no vehicular or pedestrian access.

"Do not attempt to drive or walk in flood water."

Flooding at the weir in Shrewsbury. Pictures: West Mercia Police

This Saturday's edition of Shrewsbury's weekly parkrun, which takes place in the Quarry, has been cancelled due to floodwater spilling onto the pathways.

A statement from organisers said: "We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s Shrewsbury Parkrun due to river levels. The pathway is already flooded and not due to peak until Saturday PM.

"We will monitor the river closely ahead of New Year's Day."