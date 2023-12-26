King's letter read at group's festive dinner

Over 50 people were at the event and before the dinner began there was a one-minute silence for four students from Shrewsbury who had lost their lives in tragic circumstances in Snowdonia.

The letter from the King to the society was read out during the dinner in which King Charles wished the society well, and there were speeches by the president, Mark Cuthbert-Brown CBE DL, and the chairman, Graham Wynn OBE DL.

Some of the diners including, right, chairman Graham Wynn and his wife Jenny, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

The society currently has around 250 members. It was founded in 1750 and reformed in 1899 with the aim of welcoming Salopians to the capital and ensuring they immediately had a network of friends in London and enabling them to participate in some enjoyable events in the capital and in Shropshire – often at venues not available to the general public.

Further information at shropshiresociety.org.uk

Origins Restaurant is a commercially-run and licensed college restaurant in Shrewsbury and gives students the chance to work in a professional setting, learning about the principles of cookery, compatibility of flavours, food service, and wines. The restaurant has been voted one of the top eight college restaurants in the country.