Dramatic pictures show firefighters battle Christmas Day pub blaze
Pictures have emerged showing the dramatic moment up to 30 firefighters battled a pub blaze in Shrewsbury on Christmas Day.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The fire at the Red Castle Inn in Harmer Hill saw six fire engines scrambled to the disused pub from Baschurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wellington and Wem.
Police closed Higher Road, in Harmer Hill, Shrewsbury, near the pub and advised drivers to use an alternative route, and the land ambulance was also in attendance.