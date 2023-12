Supermarket opening times: Christmas hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more

Supermarkets are often rammed with people in the run-up to December 25, with overflowing trolleys and long checkout queues both common sight.

As ever, the major supermarkets will be reducing their hours.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday, the big stores will be observing normal Sunday trading hours, but there will be some long days for staff on December 23.

Some retailers, such as Aldi and Lidl, are closing all their stores on Boxing Day to give workers an extra day off, but others will be open with reduced hours.

These are the opening time for stores across Shropshire from Saturday, December 23, to Boxing Day, and for New Year.

Aldi opening times

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9.30am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 9.30am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Asda opening times

Donnington Wood

Saturday, December 23: 24 hours

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Market Drayton

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Shrewsbury, Telford

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Lidl opening times

All stores

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Morrisons opening times

Market Drayton, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford (Lawley), Wellington

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day):

Welshpool

Saturday, December 23: 7am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day):

Sainsbury's opening times

Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Whitchurch

Saturday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 8am-8pm

Ludlow

Saturday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 11am-5pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 8am-8pm

Telford

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 8am-8pm

Tesco opening times

Cefn Mawr, Whitchurch

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 7am-11pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Ellesmere

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 7am-11pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Ludlow

Saturday, December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 7am-11pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Madeley

Saturday, December 23: 8am-10pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8am-10pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed

Shrewsbury, Telford

Saturday, December 23: 5am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Welshpool

Saturday, December 23: 6am-midnight

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6am-midnight

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 9am-6pm

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): 9am-6pm

Waitrose opening times

Newport

Saturday, December 23: 8am-9pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Closed

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve): 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 (New Year's Day): Closed