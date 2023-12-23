Person taken to safety after 'police incident' by River Severn in Shrewsbury
Fire and rescue crews were called out to assist with a "police incident" by the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the early hours.
By Sue Austin
Two appliances including the water rescue unit from the town's fire station were quickly on the scene at the English Bridge after West Mercia Police requested assistance at 3.11am on Saturday.
The fire crews stood by as police were able to deal with the incident and a person was taken to safety.