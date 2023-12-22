The state of Welshpool Road between the Oxon Business Park and the A5 Churncote roundabout has been described as "shocking" by residents.

While people living nearby claim the state of the road has been an issue for several years, the presence of heavy machinery from nearby housing developments is said to have exacerbated the problem.

Work is now underway on another housing project that will see more than 100 homes built on the land next to the A458 Welshpool Road and Gains Park Way.

A number of reports have been made in the last month about the road through the council's Improving Your Roads portal.

One report, made on December 14, appealed to the council to repair the "degraded" road and install signage to indicate that the road surface is "dangerous and hazardous to motorists".

In the last week, a small number of the potholes have been filled close to the junction of Gains Park Way.

But Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner, who previously called Welshpool Road "the worst road in Shrewsbury", said the work wasn't enough.

He said: "Whilst I am glad to see Shropshire Council have realised they need to take some action, this is far too little, too late.

"The whole road clearly needs resurfacing or dressing, not this attempt at a sticking plaster. We've now been told '24/25 financial year' for sorting, but I really think this should be sooner."

After a crash on Welshpool Road in November, resident Lesley Seaton said: "The road is in a shocking state, made worse by the constant building developments on Welshpool Road and now a new one on Gains Park Way.

"The traffic volume is astronomical and it can take half an hour to get onto Welshpool Road from Gains Park Way. My wheels and tyres are getting damaged and I'm seeing more accidents on there."

When contacted for comment by the Shropshire Star a spokesperson for Shropshire Council reiterated its previous statement, that the A458 Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury "is being considered for inclusion in Shropshire Council’s 2024/25 resurfacing programme, which is set to be published in the coming weeks."