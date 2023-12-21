Hundreds of rural homes lose power following 'fault on overhead network' amid high winds

National Grid reported a fault on the overhead network in the SY5 area including Cross Houses, Berrington and Condover at 9.07am on Thursday .

At its height some 633 properties were hit by the power cut. But engineers have managed to restore supply to the majority.

Customers in the remaining 85 properties could have their energy supply restored by 6pm this evening, National Grid says on its website.

The company says there is "currently a fault on our overhead network.

"Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."

The company has been asked if there is a connection to the high winds being experienced across the county today.