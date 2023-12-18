Organisers delighted at success of Shrewsbury Christmas toys appeal

The Santa's Little Stars Toy Campaign is being co-ordinated by the Little Stars Charity, with a number of locations at Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre collecting presents.

It has now been confirmed that a total of 135 gifts have been purchased and donated by shoppers, while people have also donated £210 via the charity's JustGiving page.

The appeal asked shoppers to donate new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging at various locations at The Darwin including The Collective, The Entertainer, and outside Clarks.

Santa's Little Stars Christmas wrapping the gifts.

The Little Stars vision is to ensure babies and children across Shropshire have access to the essentials that they need to feel safe and secure.

The organisation says its mission is to alleviate the emotional stress and financial pressures families face by providing quality essentials for babies, children, and pregnant women.

They believe that every family, no matter how complex their situation, should be shown kindness and support at the time they need it most.

Wrapped gifts

Since the charity was formed it has supported 1,844 children and handed out an astounding 42,314 essential items.

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager at The Darwin, said: “Yet again I’m amazed by how generous the people of Shrewsbury can be.

"This year with the cost of living being so hard for so many people, I’m humbled that people within our community are still so giving.

Wrapped gifts

"I met the team at Little Stars a year ago and was very moved by what they were achieving within Shropshire, and I knew we had to support them however we could.

"A special thanks to our tenants for letting gifts be dropped within their premises and of course to our shoppers for being so kind. This is a very important charity and I know we will continue to support them in the future, in a variety of ways."

Leanne Simcoe, Little Stars Charity director, said: “We are extremely thankful for the support The Darwin has given for our Santa’s Little Stars campaign.

"The generosity from the shoppers donating to our Christmas campaign has been overwhelming.

"This year we have seen a sharp increase in requests for gifts and have provided presents to 415 children who would otherwise go without.

"The kindness from everyone involved has ensured that every child referred to us has received a gift this Christmas. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with The Darwin Centre into 2024.”