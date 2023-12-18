Adventure holiday centre's wooden cabins plan approved

PGL Boreatton Park at Baschurch near Shrewsbury has been given the go-ahead for the proposals by Shropshire Council's planning department.

Under the plans the business will replace 35 camping pitches with 35 wooden cabins.

PGL is a specialist in providing outdoor activity holidays for children and has done since 1957.

The Boreatton Park site is PGL's biggest centre in the country.

A design an access statement submitted with the application said the proposal would provide a 'marked upgrade' of accommodation at the site.

It said: "The proposed scheme aims to ensure that the long-established centre can function at its highest potential through the evolution of the range of accommodation on offer onsite.

"The proposed wooden cabins, of higher quality and greater comfort and security, will establish a marked upgrade of the accommodation offering will provide a better accommodation range, appealing to a greater variety of users and guests of the residential education institution."

The application did attract opposition from some local residents, and Baschurch Parish Council, with a number raising issues with traffic on the area around the site.

A submission from the parish council said: "We have heard from local residents that the traffic issues around PGL are already acute, with coaches trying to navigate narrow country lanes, often in convoy, then can't get past each other or other road users if travelling the other way.

"The danger to pedestrians in and around the hamlet of Stanwardine is of particular concern.

"If the cabins are a success then the traffic issues will only get worse."

It added: "Previous applications have mentioned implementing passing passes, these have not materialised, so would request that these happen as part of a transport plan.

"We see no issue with the cabins themselves, which are simple in design and seem to be a good fit for the rural area."

A report from Shropshire Council planning officer Sara Robinson said that highways officers did not object the plans and that several passing places would be put in place as part of the consent.

It states: "The Shropshire Council Highways Officer is satisfied with the proposed development subject to the implementation of the three passing places which are conditioned.

"A time limit has been included within the condition to ensure the passing places are fully completed within a timely manner.

"The current traffic arrangements are informal and it is not considered that this can be secured through a S106 agreement. The proposed development will not see the increase in traffic movements and the installation of three passing places are considered acceptable by Shropshire Council Highways."