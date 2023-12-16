'Silent majority' needs to speak out in favour of Shrewsbury relief road, says businessman
A Shropshire businessman has called on what he calls the "silent majority" of those in favour of Shrewsbury's controversial North West Relief Road to speak up.
By Sue Austin
Jon Edwards, who has been involved in his family business since 1955 and is still chairman of Westbury Garage Saab Ltd and Telford Ltd, said the bottlenecks and pollution in Shrewsbury were getting worse and worse.
"The whole town is one big bottleneck," he said.
Mr Edwards was an executive member of the town's Business Chamber two decades ago when it fully supported the relief road.