Mystery of the curious structure outside Shrewsbury house solved after viral post

On Thursday, a photograph was shared to the Facebook group 'Dull Men's Club', showing a wooden structure with a netted screen attached to the side of a house in Radbrook Green in Shrewsbury.

The construction confused passer-by Paul Walker, who described himself as "59 years old and not typically a nosy neighbour" as he took to the Facebook group for help in finding some answers.

Within a day, the post had attracted over 2.7K comments from around the world as people scrambled to work out what it could possibly be.

Comments suggested everything from a privacy screen to a net to catch stray birds or golf balls.

One commenter posted: "It's worked wonders. It's erected simply to make neighbours wonder what it is. And judging by the amount of comments it's worked."

By Friday morning, the mystery had found itself on the screen of the constructions owner, 63-year-old Wayne Randall. Wayne had been sent the post by his niece, Hannah Strange.

Paul Walker shared the image to the Facebook group 'Dull Men's Club' to find answers

Hannah said the whole family had found the confusion "hilarious".

She said: "I found it just scrolling through Facebook last night and sent it over to the family WhatsApp group. It's just a big projector screen for a Christmas video. He [Wayne] had set it up for his grandchildren.

"It's the first time he's put it up and it took him nearly a week. He's found this whole thing hilarious.

"One comment said it was a trampoline ordered from Wish. He's spent about two hours this morning reading through the comments in sitches."

Paul said he was pleased to have gotten to the bottom of the mystery. He said: "It was just something I passed and thought it looked odd. We walked past it just this morning and there was a person outside the gate trying to work out what it was.

"Facebook is a life sapper but this is a funny little group, it's all done with tongue-in-cheek and kindness."