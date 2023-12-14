Plans for 146-bed tennis hotel in Shrewsbury withdrawn after volley of criticism

The Shrewsbury Club, where stars including Britain's US Open winner Emma Raducanu and current Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova have played before, served up proposals in October.

However, the club received a volley of criticism on the planning application after a letter was sent out to residents, encouraging them to make objections.

Concerns were raised over noisy parties making a racket and a lack of parking, as well as traffic danger and queues on the roads.

Now Mosaic Group Ltd, owners of The Shrewsbury Club, have withdrawn the plans.