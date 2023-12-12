Police appeal to find missing man last seen leaving Shrewsbury hospital

It's not known which direction Ryan Kempson went after leaving Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 3pm on Monday.

The 31-year-old was last seen wearing a green jacket, black baseball cap, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

West Mercia Police has issued an image of Ryan in the outfit which was taken from hospital CCTV.

Police want to find Ryan Kempson who was last seen on Monday. Photo: West Mercia Police

The force said anyone who sees Ryan or has any information that would help find him should ring 01743 237423, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.