Inquest formally opened into sudden death of 'loving' Shrewsbury mum aged 37

Samantha Jane Griffiths-Perks died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 7, 2023 after being found unresponsive at her home in Shrewsbury three days before.

A coroner sitting in the town this week was told that the Shrewsbury-born woman had been airlifted to the hospital and that she had died "despite the best efforts to save her".

An obituary placed in the Shropshire Star following her death recorded that she had been a loving mum, a midwife support worker and former post office clerk in Shrewsbury.

The notice read that she "passed away peacefully at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 7, 2023, aged 37 years".

"A loving wife to Lyndsey, a devoted mum to Evie and Elliot, a special daughter to Tina and sister to Helen and Stephen and a dear friend to many.

"Samantha will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends."

A funeral service was held at Shrewsbury Abbey on October 30 followed by a private interment.

Mourners were invited to wear bright colours and to make donations if desired to Cuan Wildlife Rescue and Little Stars Shrewsbury.

Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Shropshire & Telford, sitting at the Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury on Thursday said that the full inquest would be held in writing only without the need for a public hearing.