Archive photos show transformation of Shrewsbury's former Lord Hill Hotel into luxury homes

Work has now been completed into turning the former hotel on Abbey Foregate into three luxury homes.

The Grade-II listed property was once of Shrewsbury's premier hotels.

The building first opened as a hotel in the 1960s, and had operated for almost 60 years when it ceased trading on New Year's Day 2020.

The reception of the Lord Hill Hotel

The hotel lounge

Photographs, provided by developers SY Homes, have shown some of the changes that have taken place.

The developers said they wanted to 'strip back' the historic frontage to its former glory.

The historic staircase had to be preserved - so is now a feature of one of the homes.

The stairs were stripped back and given a new lease of life

After the renovations

Sharon Sidell of SY Homes said: "The staircase was one of the things [internally] that we were asked to keep, it's an original feature.

"So that's been taken right the way back and been carefully restored."

The bridal suite, before renovations

The bridal suite, now - master bedroom

The hotel's former bridal suite is now a master bedroom.

Work to restore and transform the property involved tearing down two buildings to the rear of the property - later additions made to the buildings in the 20th century.