Shrewsbury vet's warning over Christmas treats which could kill your pet

As the countdown to Christmas continues, many people are stocking up on extra treats and drinks, some of which can be toxic and potentially fatal.

Vets see more cases of dangerous poisoning in the run up to Christmas than at any other time of year.

Neil Williams, of Quarry Vets in Brassey Road, Shrewsbury, has warned pet owners to be extra vigilant.

Common emergencies include dogs falling ill after eating mince pies, Christmas cake or pudding, which contain raisins, currants and sultanas – all poisonous for dogs. Chocolate should also be out of bounds as it contains a substance called theobromine which is toxic to dogs.

Owners should seek veterinary advice if they realise their dog has eaten any of these no-go foods because the toxins can cause serious harm, even if the pet may initially appear well.

Other festive hazards include poinsettias, pine needles, holly berries and mistletoe, which can all cause illness if eaten. Turkey bones can cause choking or internal damage, while overfeeding fatty food can damage your pet’s pancreas or cause gastroenteritis.

In recent years, pets have also visited the vets at Christmas-time after eating or chewing decorations like tinsel, twinkling lights and toys on the tree.

Mr Williams, one of Quarry Vets’ clinical directors, said: “During December, vets see many cases of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t have, and the number increases as we get closer to Christmas Day.

“In most cases, the owner was completely unaware of the hidden dangers and was simply intending to be kind to their pet, or the pet helped themselves to something tasty.

“We see cases of dogs stealing the Christmas turkey or taking chocolate from the under the tree, so it is important to keep food and treats out of reach of pets.

“You don’t want a poorly pet or a trip to the vets on Christmas Day. Even worse would be losing a pet over the festive period, and we urge owners to be extra careful.”