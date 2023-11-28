Highways chief defends Shrewsbury relief road plan as campaigners bid for legal challenge

Councillor Dan Morris, portfolio holder for highways, said he is aware the road "divides opinions" but said he is "confident" "it will make a huge difference".

It comes as campaigners from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) launched a crowd-funding appeal for £20,000 to potentially launch a Judicial Review of the decision to approve the road.

So far they have raised just over £8,000.

But Councillor Morris has launched an impassioned defence of the plan, and said neither the Environment Agency (EA) or Severn Trent Water (STW) have any objections to the scheme.

That is in direct response to concerns about the potential for construction of the road to impact on Shrewsbury's water supply.

It is one of BeST's main concerns and the council will have to agree conditions with both the EA and STW to be allowed to proceed.

Councillor Morris said: "Approval at planning committee last month, albeit subject to agreement of the Section 106 and conditions, marked a key next step forward for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR) which began around 30 years ago.

“While I know that the road divides opinions, I’m confident that it will make a huge difference to people within Shrewsbury town centre, making it a much more attractive place for residents, businesses and visitors.

“I’d like to stress what I believe are the very real benefits of the NWRR and the planning decision can now unlock the following: Free up road space and take traffic out of Shrewsbury town centre making this a much more attractive place for residents, businesses and visitors. It will also allow more measures to encourage people out of their cars and to walk or cycle more.

"Improve safety – many Shropshire villages are currently blighted by traffic rat runs trying to by-pass the long loop around Shrewsbury created by the incomplete ring road, with HGVs trying to avoid the A5 thundering through villages such as Ruyton XI Towns, Baschurch, Forton Heath and Montford Bridge.

"By reducing traffic in Shrewsbury town centre it will also help improve air quality. Other environmental benefits will be reduced journey times, fewer jams on the A5 around Shrewsbury alongside the creation of a new network of cycle routes and footpaths.

"It will provide a huge boost for Shropshire economy, making Shropshire businesses more accessible. It is key piece of national and regional transport infrastructure, completes a ring around Shrewsbury that’s been unfinished for 30 years, while also supporting a key international road link with Ireland.

"It is estimated that 85 per cent of aggregates used in schemes such as this come from Shropshire. Once construction begins, it means that not only will we use local materials, we will also use local people to build it, creating employment and investing in people skills. "

He added: "We have and continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water, and subject to a number of conditions being met, neither have any objections to the scheme.

"The Environment Agency has stated that any risk to the drinking water for the town would be minimal and will be taking extraordinary steps to avoid this minimal risk.

“The number of conditions simply reflects the significance and complexity of such a scheme and the planning committee took their decision after very careful deliberation of the facts presented to them.”