Fundraiser for tragic Shrewsbury teenagers passes £20,000 mark as community shows its support

The JustGiving page was launched in the wake of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 16-year-old Jevon Hirst, 17-year-old Harvey Owen, 17-year-old Wilf Fitchett and 18-year-old Hugo Morris.

The four teenagers died in what police believe was a tragic accident after heading off on a camping trip together in Snowdonia.

The fundraiser was launched by Sophie Richards and her brother. Their initial target was £4,000, but within four days it has now topped £20,000.

In an update on the page Sophie said they were overwhelmed by the response and urged people to continue the support, saying: "Wow, we are absolutely blown away by everyone’s generosity so far, we’ve smashed the target so let’s keep going!"

The page was set up with the message: "In memory of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.

"This page is to help the families through this difficult time.

"This would be every parents worst nightmare so every little helps.

"All donations will be split equally between all families."

The teenagers died after the silver Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a crash on the A4085 near Garreg Llanfrothen, Gwynedd, with police making the tragic discovery on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people turned out for an emotional vigil for the youngsters in Shrewsbury's Square on Sunday evening as the town continues to come to terms with the loss.

The vigil came after a minute's applause in memory of the teenagers ahead of Shrewsbury Town's match against Port Vale on Saturday.

An inquest into their deaths is due to be opened by North Wales' coroner on Wednesday.

See the fundraising appeal at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-richards-2