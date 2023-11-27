Police appeal after dog attacked in Shrewsbury street
Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for help to track down the owner of dog that attacked another dog in the town.
West Mercia Police said the incident happened in Riverdale Road at around 5.15pm on Monday, November 6.
A police spokesperson said: "Although the dog was left uninjured, it has caused extreme distress to the owner.
"The dog is believed to be a brindle-coloured bull terrier type dog.
"We’re keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened. He’s described as a white man, slim, around 5ft 10ina tall who was wearing a bright green quilted jacket and a woolly hat. He had a second dog with him which is described as a white Jack Russell."
Anybody with information is being asked to contact PC Melanie Davies on melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident no 319i of November 6.