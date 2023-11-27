Police appeal after dog attacked in Shrewsbury street

West Mercia Police said the incident happened in Riverdale Road at around 5.15pm on Monday, November 6.

A police spokesperson said: "Although the dog was left uninjured, it has caused extreme distress to the owner.

"The dog is believed to be a brindle-coloured bull terrier type dog.

"We’re keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened. He’s described as a white man, slim, around 5ft 10ina tall who was wearing a bright green quilted jacket and a woolly hat. He had a second dog with him which is described as a white Jack Russell."

Anybody with information is being asked to contact PC Melanie Davies on melanie.davies@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident no 319i of November 6.