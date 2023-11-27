Cyclist and driver suffer serious injuries in crash near Llanymynech

The incident, which involved a car and a cyclist, took place on the B4398, close to Maesbrook, shortly before 9.30am on Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said both the driver and cyclist were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

He said: "We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a cyclist on the B4398 near Maesbrook, Oswestry at around 9.30am yesterday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews treated the male driver and the male cyclist for serious injuries before both were conveyed via land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."