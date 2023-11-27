Construction firm to support county charity in run-up to Christmas

R1 Construction, based in Shrewsbury, said it was proud to confirm its support of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin in what it described as "a heartfelt effort to make a positive impact on the lives of older people this Christmas".

The company has launched a Christmas Appeal with the aim of raising £10,000.

With the festive season approaching, R1 Construction said it recognises the importance of giving back to the community and supporting those who may be facing loneliness and isolation, especially during the winter months.

Through the partnership the company said seeks to make a meaningful difference by contributing to the charity's efforts in combatting loneliness and providing essential services to older individuals in need.

Abi Bebb, head of contracts at R1 Construction, said: "We invite our fellow businesses, partners, and community members to join us in supporting local older people in our community, together, we can make a meaningful impact and brighten the holiday season for older individuals who may be feeling lonely or in need of support. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference."

As part of the appeal, R1 Construction is also arranging more than 300 gift boxes for local older people who attend Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s day centres and encouraging as many people as they can to volunteer to support the charities befriending service.

For more information or to donate to R1 Construction’s Christmas appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/r1christmasappeal or email enquiries@R1-construction.com