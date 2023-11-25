Shrewsbury Ark: Change to homeless referral system has been 'more than worth it'

Shrewsbury Ark provides a 'safe space' for homeless people in Castle Foregate but the way it operated attracted anti-social behaviour and criticism from the community.

After closing for six weeks the Ark, a charity, re-opened a week ago, and the team has now provided an update on how things have been going. Services had temporarily moved to St Chad's Church to give it time to adjust the service it offers.

Emily Bell, chair of trustees at the charity, said: "The Ark team really appreciates the patience and support shown by the local community during the past few months.

"Changing the way our organisation has run for so many years has been a really challenging process for all involved, but if the first week is anything to go by, it has been more than worth it."

The centre has new procedures in place to "keep everyone safe and ensure we're supporting those who really need and want our help".

The Ark now has a system where its services are "open only to people who are rough sleeping who have been verified through the council's rough sleeping team".

And in an update to supporters they say it has been a better system for those who are referred to them.

"Those who are referred and register with us have been enjoying a very new experience in our day centre," said Emily.

The team cited one of the people using the service, Davie, who has been sleeping on the streets of Shrewsbury for more than two months and has really felt the difference at the Ark.

"It's absolute bliss. Our safe place has opened up again but it's so much better than before," Davie said.

"We can catch up on sleep in the calm atmosphere and I don't have to wander around all day with all my belongings in the cold and rain. I'm also having really useful conversations with people who can help me get off the streets."

Emily Bell said the improved provision has seen clients engaging positively with housing, drug and alcohol services and the GP clinic.

A long-term Ark volunteer called Marion said: "I like the calm atmosphere, we can have a proper conversation with people and get to know people better."

A new volunteer called Mark from Clearview Security said: “I'm loving every moment of being involved and helping out, there have been no problems and all the clients have been very friendly and respectful.”

Others involved say it is a "lovely chilled and relaxed atmosphere" saying "it feels like we can devote a lot more time individually to people and are already seeing positive change in the people who use it."

Clients and staff have been back together in the day centre after six weeks of working from St Chad's Church Hall.

A support worker said: "In the four years I’ve worked here doing admin and support, I've never felt so positive about the difference we can make to peoples' lives.

"I’m so pleased that after all the effort, training and planning we’ve put in place for the reopening, I can really see the difference it’s made in this first week to the clients who’ve come in.

"They've all joined in creating decorations for our St Chad's Christmas tree and have been able to really talk to us without feeling lost in a crowd.

"We were worried about not being able to help as many people, but the quality of engagement is so much better, it’s like a different organisation and it feels like a much safer 'home' for those who need it.”