Goalie launches appeal after Her Game Too banners stolen from the Shrewsbury Town's stadium

The large banner in support of the Her Game Too campaign, which tackles sexism and champions women in sport, was taken from Croud Meadow in the early hours of November 15 along with a Proud Salopians banner.

While the club has voiced its disappointment, Burgoyne has gone a step further calling on fans to contribute to a fund to replace the #hergametoo banner, gofundme.com/f/lets-get-together-for-hergametoo.

In an online statement he said: "Shrewsbury Town is a place where we all come together as one big family to support the football club/team/community. The sort of behaviour that's been on show this week just won't be accepted."

The Her Game Too banner before it was stolen

The player advocate for Her Game Too, said: "I am asking for donations so that a new flag can be purchased to replace it so that we can raise awareness. Thanks for your kind support."

Club ambassador for Her Game Too, Lauren Edwards, added her disappointment.

"I am extremely disappointed to share this news. We are striving to promote inclusivity in football and this shows sadly how far we’ve still got to go. Please any information contact the club about this theft," she said.

"Together we can show the mindless individuals that we will not be deterred. Football is a game for all and it is definitely Her Game Too."

A spokesperson for Proud Salopians, Shrewsbury Town's group for LGBTQ+ Fans and Allies, said: "The news regarding the recent removal and theft of fan group banners has been alarming and desperately disappointing.

"This feels a deliberate and brazen attack on everything we work so hard towards with the football club and the fact it almost certainly comes from the fellow fans we share terraces with every week is worrying. We will not be bullied by the removal of poster or banners or scared into silence."

Anyone with any knowledge about the thefts should contact info@shrewsburytown.co.uk or call 01743 289177.