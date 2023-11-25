Family set for sponsored hike in memory of long-serving Shrewsbury market trader

Shrewsbury Market butcher Will Dodd died in September, aged 65, after spending 11 weeks in the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital battling an illness.

During his time in hospital, he took great comfort visiting the garden at the hospital's Intensive Treatment Unit.

Now, his daughter, Claire Evans, son-in-law Matt, granddaughters Victoria, 22, Charlotte, 18, and Elizabeth, 15, and Victoria’s boyfriend Matt, 21, are planning on climbing Wales' highest peak in Will's memory to raise money for the garden.

The money will add to funds already raised by other members of Will’s family. Last month Claire’s sister, Lisa Marsden, and her family raised more than £1,800 in a sponsored swim the equivalent of the width of the English Channel.