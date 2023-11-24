Rush hour traffic chaos as fuel leak spills onto key Shrewsbury road

Police were on hand to deal with traffic which soon backed up when the spillage, described as "small", happened on Smithfield Road at 4.56pm.

One crew was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station to mop up the spillage.

Traffic soon built up around the area with AA Traffic News reporting delays on routes into the town centre.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Attending crews used the following equipment: hosereel jet, shovels, forks, brooms on a small amount of fuel on the road."

The fire service stop message was sent at 5.23pm.

AA Traffic News showed the build-up easing back to more usual levels for Shrewsbury on a Friday night by 7.22pm.