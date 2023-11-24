Police 'will support memorial event organisers' following deaths of Shrewsbury teens

Shrewsbury students Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found dead on Tuesday while on a camping trip.

The four boys were found in North Wales in a crashed silver Ford Fiesta that was partially submerged and upside down. The teenagers had been on a camping trip around Snowdonia.

Following their deaths, a number of events such as vigils and silences are being arranged across Shrewsbury.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

Shrewsbury Abbey and other churches in the town have opened their doors to those who want to pay their respects. More than 600 people visited the Abbey on Wednesday night to light candles, leave flowers or write messages of condolence on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury Town FC has said it will hold a one-minute applause at its match against Port Vale on Saturday.

However, on Wednesday, a Facebook post outlined plans for a vigil to remember the Shrewsbury College teenagers at the weekend.

The Facebook post planning the vigil has now been deleted and community groups have raised concerns that unofficial and ad hoc vigils and events could cause issues with large groups gathering at different venues.

Floral tributes at Shrewsbury Abbey

West Mercia Police have now confirmed that the force will work alongside the community if they wish to arrange an event to remember and grieve for Harvey, Jevon, Hugo and Wilf.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the family, friends and loved one’s of those affected by the tragic deaths in North Wales.

"We will continue to support the local community as people come together to grieve and work with event organisers in conjunction with the local authority."