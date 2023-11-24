Shropshire Star
Inquests into deaths of four Shrewsbury students to be opened next week

A date next week has been set for the opening of inquests into the deaths of four teenagers from Shrewsbury who tragically died following a camping trip in Wales.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
A photo of the four teenagers, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, who died in a car crash in in Snowdonia, North Wales, by candles and a sympathy card inside Shrewsbury Abbey. Photo: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire.

The inquests are set to be formally opened by the coroner for North Wales (West) on Wednesday, November 29 at Dafydd Orwig Chamber in Caernarfon.

North Wales Police, whose officers had been searching for the four Shrewsbury College students after they were reported missing, confirmed the sad news that four bodies had been found in an upturned car off the A4085 Penrhyndeudraeth on Tuesday, November 21.

They have been formally identified to the coroner's office as Jevon Alexander Hirst, aged 16; Harvey Graham Owen, 17, Wilfred John Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18.

