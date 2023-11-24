Inquests into deaths of four Shrewsbury students to be opened next week

The inquests are set to be formally opened by the coroner for North Wales (West) on Wednesday, November 29 at Dafydd Orwig Chamber in Caernarfon.

North Wales Police, whose officers had been searching for the four Shrewsbury College students after they were reported missing, confirmed the sad news that four bodies had been found in an upturned car off the A4085 Penrhyndeudraeth on Tuesday, November 21.

They have been formally identified to the coroner's office as Jevon Alexander Hirst, aged 16; Harvey Graham Owen, 17, Wilfred John Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18.