Fundraiser launched to support families of tragic Shrewsbury friends

The Just Giving page was set up with a target of £4,000, and within 16 hours had already topped that.

The page was set up by Sophie Richards and her brother, and states: "In memory of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.

"This page is to help the families through this difficult time.

"This would be every parents worst nightmare so every little helps.

"All donations will be split equally between all families."

More than 300 people have already donated in support of the fund.

It comes after Shrewsbury has been rocked by the tragedy, with the community struggling to come to terms with the shocking loss of four young men.

North Wales Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and last night appealed for anyone with dashcam footage which may help to get in touch.

Anyone who wishes to find out more about the fundraiser can do so at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-richards-2