She shoots, she scores! Young Shrewsbury football ace makes it into Vogue

Eleni Kyriakou, who is signed to Manchester City and in her second season with the team, has already appeared on Sports Direct's Christmas TV campaign.

Now the young football ace has appeared in this month's British Vogue magazine.

The Longnor CofE Primary School pupil is pictured along other young female players and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Eleni is pictured alongside Mary, who Vogue describe as "one of our new sporting heroes".

Football ace Eleni Kyriakou, aged 10

The magazine writes: "England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, alongside her fellow Lionesses, is, without a doubt, one of our new sporting heroes.

"Just ask one of the 19 players from local football teams in Manchester, who excitedly gathered to have their photo taken with her for Vogue.

"That World Cup title may still be elusive, but Earps and her teammates have more than succeeded in changing the face of football for young women. True revolutionaries, all."

Eleni's mother, Charlotte Kyriakou, said the family and the footballer's school were "very proud" of Eleni's achievements.

Eleni Kyriakou appears in December's issue of Vogue, which is out now.