Rail disruption between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury due to 'track issues'

West Midlands Railways has said that the problems have meant that a road replacement service has been ordered but that it is still attempting to run train services.

The rail firm posted the update on social media shortly after 5.30pm.

It said that "services running through the area are subject to delays and alterations".

In response to a member of the public, who asked for concrete details of the situation the firm said: "We are trying to run services through the area, however we have ordered road transport as well to support this."

It added: "The issue on the Shrewsbury route tonight is due to the track conditions. We are running as many trains as possible through the area, however the buses were ordered as a backup."