Police appeal for dashcam footage as investigation into Shrewsbury teenagers' deaths continues

North Wales Police said the request was part of the investigation into the crash, which would also involve "a full forensic vehicle examination".

A statement from the force said: "Officers investigating the fatal road traffic collision involving four young teenagers have issued an appeal for dashcam footage.

"The collision happened on the A4085 near Garreg Llanfrothen, Gwynedd, and involved a silver Ford Fiesta which was discovered on Tuesday.

"Sadly, the four occupants – 16-year-old Jevon Hirst, 17-year-old Harvey Owen, 17-year-old Wilf Fitchett and 18-year-old Hugo Morris were all pronounced dead at the scene."

The force said it is "particularly keen on obtaining dashcam footage from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, November 19, and 10am on Tuesday, November 21."

It urged anyone who might be able to help to contact them.

Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“A full and detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

“We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage can contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via North Wales Police's live webchat quoting reference number 23001169854.