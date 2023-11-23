Parents of teenage Shrewsbury biker killed in accident reach out to families of camping trip tragedy

Ben Worrall, aged 17, was involved in a collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 1, on the A458 between Rowton junction and Cardeston Park, near Shrewsbury.

His death saw an outpouring of grief for the Shrewsbury College apprentice bricklayer, with more than £6,000 being raised to support his family in an online fundraiser.

Now Ben's parents, Vikki and Mark Worrall, along with Ben's sister Olivia and girlfriend Summer, have sent a message of support to the parents of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris, who were found dead this week while on a camping trip in Snowdonia.

The comment on the Shropshire Star's Facebook page

In a comment on the Shropshire Star's Facebook page below a story about Ben's death and its closeness in time to the most recent tragedy, Mark Worrall said: "From Ben's parent. Myself and Vikki, Olivia his sister and Summer his girlfriend. We want to offer our heartfelt condolences to the parents, family and friends of the four boys.

"We know what you are going through and what you are feeling right now.

"Please if any you want to get in touch, please do. Be strong for each other xxx."

The bodies of Jevon, Harvey, Wilf and Hugo were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia, North Wales, on Tuesday.

A search was launched for the teenagers after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

North Wales Police said the bodies were found inside the overturned car which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

Their deaths has sparked an outpouring of grief in Shrewsbury, with many fellow students at Shrewsbury College attending the local abbey to say prayers and light candles.

A candle-lit vigil is also being arranged for the weekend.