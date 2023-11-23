Fifth teen pulled out of fateful camping trip at the last minute

Jevon Hirst and Harvey Owen, both 16, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were found after a search on Tuesday.

The group of friends, who were on a camping trip in the Snowdonia area, had not been heard from since the weekend and their bodies were discovered on Tuesday.

However, the tragedy could have resulted in five deaths as a friend of of the group pulled out of the last minute, it has been reported.

Best friend of 19-year-old Hugo Morris was also meant to be on the camping trip, Mimi Ropotka, 35, who worked with Hugo at Pret a Manger in Shrewsbury town centre told The Telegraph.

Speaking to the newspaper as she paid her respects at Shrewsbury Abbey on Wednesday, she said Hugo was a barista who “loved the job” and “picked it up quickly”.

“We are devastated by Hugo’s death. He was just an amazing person,” she said.

Mr Morris’s best friend ultimately pulled out of the camping trip after deciding he would go on a different one instead, Ms Ropotka said.

“He can’t believe he has lost his friend so suddenly and tragically,” she said, adding that the teenager was in a “really bad way”.

“We have closed the shop today [Wednesday] out of respect,” she said.