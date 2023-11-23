Shrewsbury councillor raises parking permits plea amid residents' concerns

Shropshire councillor and cabinet member for highways Dan Morris has refused to confirm or deny whether on-street parking schemes in the county will be considered in the future.

His comments came after councillor Kate Halliday, ward member for Belle Vue in Shrewsbury, raised problems facing her constituents, at Shropshire Council’s cabinet meeting.

She said several residents had contacted her about a ‘concern for an increasingly difficult situation’ regarding on-street parking in Old Coleham.

Councillor Halliday asked the portfolio holder to confirm if residents' parking schemes are no longer being considered.

In response Councillor Morris said he “couldn’t confirm or deny that”.

This came after Councillor Halliday said that there are currently no parking restrictions on Old Coleham, near the Seven Stars Inn.

“The immediate area does however have parking restrictions and is very close to the town centre,” said Councillor Halliday.

“So it is regularly used by non-residents to park and walk into town, making it very difficult for residents to find an on-street parking space close to their homes.

“This is particularly difficult for those with disabilities as there are no alternative parking on nearby streets due to current restrictions.”

Councillor Halliday added that the problem is made worse by ongoing development in the area, with 43 new flats being built in the ‘immediate vicinity’ which has resulted in the loss of some existing on-street parking spaces which are being used as a loading bay.

“Once completed although the flats each have one parking space allocated within the development the problem may well worsen as it’s likely some flats will have more than one car per household,” she said.

The ward councillor said that some residents are requesting that the area is considered for on-street resident parking permits.

She added that in early 2020 the council team responsible had confirmed that Belle Vue would be considered for consultation regarding on-street residents parking permits.

However, she said that the Covid-19 pandemic ‘put a pause’ to the planned consultation.

Councillor Halliday then asked if the council is still considering new locations for on-street residents parking permits.

She also asked if new areas are being considered, when would the Belle Vue area be assessed for on-street residents parking permits.

Councillor Morris said that there is a ‘complex balance’ to be struck in ‘growth and development’ alongside residential homes and ‘stimulating trade and activity’.

He added: “Parking schemes alone are rarely a panacea (solution) for parking woes and are both costly, time consuming and rigid.”

Councillor Morris added that the council’s Movement Strategy would help them understand what the risks and rewards are for future developments in the town and across Shropshire.

He said that there was an upcoming parking and charge review report next month which identifies the need for a ‘stronger approach for protecting residents’ parking amenities’ particularly in residential areas close to town centres, in particular Shrewsbury.

“I understand from (council) officers that the needs for Coleham are already considered amongst the strongest contenders,” added Councillor Morris.