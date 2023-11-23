Shropshire Council welcomes £153 million funding pledge to improve county roads

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski revealed earlier this week that Shropshire Council would be getting £153,072,000 over the the next 10 years to spend on improving its roads.

The funding will come from an £8.3bn pot, using some of the money the Government saved by scrapping the northern leg of HS2.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said the money was welcomed and that it would update the public on the award when it knows more.

He said: "We warmly welcome the announcement of additional funding from the Government to help in our work to improve Shropshire’s roads.

"We’re now awaiting more detail from the Department for Transport and we’ll make further announcements as soon as we know more."