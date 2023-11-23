Calls for town to 'grieve together' at candlelit vigil following tragic death of four Shrewsbury boys

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were all students at Shrewsbury College, and their deaths have left a mark fellow students and Shrewsbury residents.

Now a candlelit vigil is being planned in Shrewsbury Square on Sunday evening.

An anonymous member of the Facebook group Random Acts of Kindness - Shrewsbury said they wanted to allow people in the town to "grieve together".

The post added: "Everyone knows someone that knew these boys, and know their families, we're all going through the same feeling of sadness for their families."

The poster asked: "Would anyone be willing to come together on Sunday with a candle as a mark of respect for the four boys and their families?"

The plan is to hold a two-minute silence at The Square at 7pm in Shrewsbury town centre.

"We'll never be able to bring the boys back for their families but we'll show willing that our town sticks together in this dark and sad time," said Facebook the post.

"If anyone knows a priest that would be willing to do a reading and prayer to guide the families through this horrendous time they will be more than welcome in attendance."