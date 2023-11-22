Underwater search teams called in as investigation continues into crash that killed four Shrewsbury teenagers

Police officers investigating the deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers said that underwater search teams are now assisting with investigations.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found in their crashed silver Ford Fiesta in North Wales on Tuesday.

A major search had been launched for the students after they failed to return home to Shrewsbury from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

The scene at Garreg

North Wales Police said their bodies were found inside the overturned car which appeared to have left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

The road remained closed on Wednesday afternoon as the force issued an update.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “We can confirm that colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are now assisting with the search of the area where the car was found. The A4085 will remain closed whilst these detailed searches are ongoing.”

Across the county and beyond, tributes were being paid to the group, who were all students together at Shrewsbury College.

Several churches in Shrewsbury were opened for prayer and reflection on Wednesday, while the evening’s planned Christmas lights switch-on has been postponed out of respect.