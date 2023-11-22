Shrewsbury Town FC to pay tribute to teenagers killed in Snowdonia crash

Shrewsbury Town FC has said it will hold a one-minute applause at the match against Port Vale on Saturday, in memory of the four Shrewsbury teenagers that were killed in what appears to have been a tragic accident in Snowdonia.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found in their crashed silver Ford Fiesta in North Wales on Tuesday.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police.

The football club's tribute was one of hundreds being paid around the country after the tragic end to the major search for the Shrewsbury College students after they failed to return home from an overnight camping trip.

In a statement on social media, the club said: "As a mark of respect for the four Shrewsbury boys who tragically lost their lives, we will be holding a one-minute applause before our match against @OfficialPVFC this weekend.

"Our thoughts and condolence remain with all those affected by the heartbreaking news."

The match, held at the The Croud Meadow, is due to kick off at 3pm.

On Wednesday, several Shrewsbury churches were open for prayer and reflection, while the evening’s Christmas lights switch-on was postponed by Shrewsbury Town Council.