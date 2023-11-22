Searches conclude and road reopening at scene of tragic crash that killed four Shrewsbury teenagers

Police officers investigating the deaths of four Shrewsbury teenagers said that underwater searches have now concluded.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were found in their crashed silver Ford Fiesta off the A4085 in North Wales on Tuesday.

The discovery saw a tragic end to the major search that was launched after the students failed to return home to Shrewsbury from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

North Wales called in support from the North West Underwater Search Team on Wednesday afternoon, to assist with searches in the area where the vehicle was found.

Now, the police force said the road was being reopened with the search concluded.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “Local officers and colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team have now concluded a thorough search of an irrigation ditch just off the A4085, in order to ensure that all items of property have been recovered.

“The road will be reopened by the Local Authority Highways Department later this evening, and I would like to thank the local community and motorists for their patience today whilst we undertook this vital work.

“We continue to update and support the families at this difficult time.”

Across the county and beyond, tributes were being paid to the group, who were all students together at Shrewsbury College.

Several churches in Shrewsbury were opened for prayer and reflection on Wednesday, while the evening’s planned Christmas lights switch-on has been postponed out of respect.