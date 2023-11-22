MP reveals £153m from government for county's roads

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said the funding was being allocated out of money from the scrapped northern leg of HS2.

The Shropshire funding is a slice of the £8.3bn being shared across the country.

Mr Kawczynski said: "People across Shrewsbury rely on our roads to go about their daily lives, and I know the inconvenience potholes can cause.

"That is why I welcome the Government’s decision to redirect HS2 funding to local highway authorities, with Shropshire Council set to receive £153,072,000 in total.

"This funding will greatly improve the day-to-day lives of my constituents – ensuring shorter, faster and smoother journeys."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "For too long, politicians have shied away from taking the right long-term decisions to make life easier for hardworking families – tackling the scourge of potholes being a prime example.

"Well-maintained road surfaces could save drivers up to £440 each in expensive vehicle repairs, helping motorists keep more of the cash in their pocket.

"This unprecedented £8.3 billion investment will pave the road for better and safer journeys for millions of people across the country and put an end to the blight of nuisance potholes."

The Shropshire Star has approached Shropshire Council for details of how the funding will be allocated – and how much it will increase spending in tackling potholes and contribute to road repairs.

The funding is not the first redirected HS2 money to be diverted to the county, with the government having previously pledged to fund 100 per cent of the cost of Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road.

It also said that there would be funds to re-open the Oswestry to Gobowen rail line, as well as for new bus stops around Telford and park and ride upgrades in Shropshire, and a slice of a £2.2bn fund to pay for more on-demand buses.