A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today, at approximately 10.08am, to reports of an incident near the A4085 between Nantmor and Tan-Lan.

“We sent an operations manager, two emergency ambulances and two Cymru High Acuity Response Units to the scene where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters.”

The chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team has told the BBC that they were called out early yesterday afternoon.

Chris Lloyd, said: "We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon.

"Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain."

The Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon is also understood to have been sent and completed an extensive search of an area.