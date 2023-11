The council wants permission to keep an extra five goods vehicles and two trailers at the operating centre. It is also applying to keep one goods vehicle and one trailer at March Road, Edgmond, Newport.

Owners or occupiers of land and buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF within 21 days of the notice.