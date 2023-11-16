'Repeat offender' gets six-month driving ban after admitting no insurance charge
Magistrates banned a woman from driving for six months after hearing that she was a repeat offender.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Joanne Marie Verma, aged 42, of Old Heath, Shrewsbury, had admitted having no insurance when she drove a Vauxhall Zafira on the A49 at Preston, in Shropshire, on April 27, 2023.
Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on November 6, decided to fine Verma £120, and order her to pay a victims surcharge of £48 and prosecution costs of £85.
The court was told that a driving ban was obligatory due to Verma's repeat offending.
Magistrates took Verma's guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and sent a notification to the DVLA.
She was given until December 4 this year to arrange to pay the £253 that she owes.