'Repeat offender' gets six-month driving ban after admitting no insurance charge

Joanne Marie Verma, aged 42, of Old Heath, Shrewsbury, had admitted having no insurance when she drove a Vauxhall Zafira on the A49 at Preston, in Shropshire, on April 27, 2023.

Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on November 6, decided to fine Verma £120, and order her to pay a victims surcharge of £48 and prosecution costs of £85.

The court was told that a driving ban was obligatory due to Verma's repeat offending.

Magistrates took Verma's guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and sent a notification to the DVLA.

She was given until December 4 this year to arrange to pay the £253 that she owes.