Hydrogen production plant could be built in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council said it is looking to form a consortium to develop a small-scale hydrogen manufacturing and refuelling plant in Shrewsbury.

The town was previously identified as one of the region's top ten sites for hydrogen refuelling facilities because of its location next to the A5 transport corridor.

The hydrogen produced would fuel commercial vehicles such as lorries and buses, helping to reduce their harmful emissions.

The council is hosting a workshop with key stakeholders including academics and commercial experts to share knowledge and understanding of how a demonstrator unit could be developed in the county.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “Shropshire Council is very much looking to the future and exploring several innovative projects to help manage its own carbon footprint and influence carbon reduction countywide.

“I am delighted we are working with key-stakeholders to pull together a broad range of expertise and knowledge with a view to forming a consortium capable of delivering a small-scale hydrogen manufacturing and refuelling plant for Shropshire.

“By working in partnership we can draw on a range of skill sets and will be able to access different funding streams to allow progress on this project.”

The Shropshire team has previously visited a similar facility at Tyseley in Birmingham to see how it works.