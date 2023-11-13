Police issue update on Shrewsbury crash arrests after four people left in hospital

Four people were hospitalised after a three-car crash on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury at 7.40pm on Saturday.

Police say the incident involved a blue BMW 120 on a 05 plate, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, a white Vauxhall Corsa, and a blue BMW 125 on a 14 plate.

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident, which left one male driver with a potentially life-threatening spinal injury. Several people are alleged to have fled the scene.

Two men, aged 63 and 64, and a woman aged 44 were also seriously injured, and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The three men have since been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.

A statement from West Mercia Police around the time of the crash said: "There are believed to have been five occupants of one of the cars who allegedly ran off from the scene.

"If you have any information, dash camera footage or home security footage of the incident please could you contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting the reference number 00436_i of November 11."