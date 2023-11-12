Military wives headline charity fundraiser at Abbey

The well-loved military ensemble will be joined by Hot Jazz Biscuits and Shrewsbury Brass Band for the festive spectacle next month at Shrewsbury Abbey. The concert is the last event in the busy fundraising calendar for the region’s cancer charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Members of the audience will be welcomed by the tuneful tones of the Telfordaires and will be joined by The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn MBE DL, who will be giving a reading. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy festive refreshments.

The concert is being held in Shrewsbury Abbey on December 9 at 6pm, to raise funds for Lingen Davies which enhances cancer services and raises awareness about cancer throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Lizzy Ellis, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said the concert would be a fitting way to mark the season and complete an excellent year of fundraising events for the charity.

“We are very excited by the local talent we have performing at this year’s concert. We like to offer a variety for our audience so to have a jazz band, brass band and choir is just fantastic.

“The Carol Concert will be an excellent way to ease yourself into the festivities, listening to some seasonal music and of course, enjoy a mince pie or two,” she added.

Tickets for the Concert are priced at £15 for adults, £8 for under 12s and under 5s go free. To book tickets and for further details on the charity’s other events in the lead up to Christmas including an extensive range of cards, and the chance to purchase raffle tickets, visit the website lingendavies.co.uk/events