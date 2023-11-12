Craft fair to help boost funds for village hall

There will be hot and cold light lunches and a variety of cakes, tea and coffee available and the entrance fee is just 50p. Proceeds will go towards the Village Hall.

Rosemarie Holz, Event Organiser on behalf of the Village Hall Committee said: “We are all looking forward to what promises to be a great Craft Fayre which always proves very popular. Visitors enjoy the warm atmosphere and friendly welcome for everyone, so please come and join us for the 2023 Craft Fayre; and enjoy what promises to be a friendly shopping experience for choosing your Christmas gifts. As in previous years it will be an ideal occasion to get people in the festive mood”.

Various stalls of interest including home-made cake and jams, jewellery, hand-made Christmas cards and much more, including a Guess the Weight of the Christmas cake competition and raffle. Information from Rosemarie Holz 01743 891305.