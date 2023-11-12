Schoolchildren to learn the dangers of level crossings and trespassing on the railway

Pupils from almost 100 primary and secondary schools, within three kilometres of the Cambrian Line, will be taught about the dangers of trespassing on railways in order to raise awareness and prevent injuries.

Claire Williams, Cambrian Railway partnership development officer, said: “The Cambrian Railway Partnership sees this as a significant priority as it has more level crossings than any other line in Wales and as a result has invested in educating children and young people in how to be safe around the railways. We are delighted to be working with Rail Safe Friendly to deliver this programme to thousands of school pupils including youth groups such as scouts.”

Rail Safe Friendly, which is run by digital education provider Learn Live, was launched in March 2023 and delivers Network Rail’s video safety content directly to schools via the Learn Live Channel. Already over 1,400 UK schools are on board with the programme and industry partners from across the rail sector have sponsored and become partners in it.

Stuart Heaton, founder and managing director of Learn Live and Rail Safe Friendly, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Cambrian Railway Partnership to the Rail Safe Friendly programme. Thanks to their support vital rail safety education will be delivered directly to hundreds of children living close to the Cambrian Line.

"It is a great testament to the Cambrian Railway Partnership’s investment in the communities that it serves that it is supporting Rail Safe Friendly to ensure young people are educated about the dangers of trespassing on the railway.”

There are three levels to the Rail Safe Friendly Programme for schools to achieve, bronze, silver and gold.

Clare Williams added: “Rail is one of the safest forms of travel, however, safety incidents involving children still occur. This is why promoting safety on the railway is our top priority. We believe that the early engagement with young people will help prevent them taking unnecessary risks. They will be able to make smarter, more educated choices, when it comes to their safety and behaviour around level crossings and on trains.”

The partnership would also like to hear from organisations who work with children and young people not in education, employment and training (NEET) to deliver this important initiative. Email: hello@thecambrianline.co.uk to get involved.